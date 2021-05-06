Back
Design Brief

Develop an e-Commerce Website

Looking for an experienced full stack web developer for a project in a startup clothing brand. The main aim is to build a fully responsive e-commerce website. This contract includes:

  • Choosing the theme (if needed, customizing the theme)
  • Setting up from scratch
  • Creating the home, product, about, shop, and check out pages as per requirements, 


Required Experience

  • Experience in creating fully responsive websites for clothing/lifestyle brands is a plus
  • Expertise in Web development on WordPress along with UI, UX.
  • Ability to code if needed and knowledge of required plugins.
  • Graphics design experience a plus but not required for this project
  • Expertise in basic web animation.


To be the best fit for this project you need:

  • Ability to communicate clearly
  • Passionate about innovating in the e-commerce space.
  • Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner
  • Ability to complete tasks and deliver.
  • Attention to details
  • Interest in clothing/fashion is a plus
  • Willingness to sign an NDA


If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experience and portfolio.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
May 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
D005cf453520c75713360baf37dff40f
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner