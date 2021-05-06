Design Brief
Develop an e-Commerce Website
Looking for an experienced full stack web developer for a project in a startup clothing brand. The main aim is to build a fully responsive e-commerce website. This contract includes:
- Choosing the theme (if needed, customizing the theme)
- Setting up from scratch
- Creating the home, product, about, shop, and check out pages as per requirements,
Required Experience
- Experience in creating fully responsive websites for clothing/lifestyle brands is a plus
- Expertise in Web development on WordPress along with UI, UX.
- Ability to code if needed and knowledge of required plugins.
- Graphics design experience a plus but not required for this project
- Expertise in basic web animation.
To be the best fit for this project you need:
- Ability to communicate clearly
- Passionate about innovating in the e-commerce space.
- Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner
- Ability to complete tasks and deliver.
- Attention to details
- Interest in clothing/fashion is a plus
- Willingness to sign an NDA
If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experience and portfolio.