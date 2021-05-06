Develop an e-Commerce Website

Design Brief

Looking for an experienced full stack web developer for a project in a startup clothing brand. The main aim is to build a fully responsive e-commerce website. This contract includes:

Choosing the theme (if needed, customizing the theme)

Setting up from scratch

Creating the home, product, about, shop, and check out pages as per requirements,





Required Experience

Experience in creating fully responsive websites for clothing/lifestyle brands is a plus

Expertise in Web development on WordPress along with UI, UX.

Ability to code if needed and knowledge of required plugins.

Graphics design experience a plus but not required for this project

Expertise in basic web animation.





To be the best fit for this project you need:

Ability to communicate clearly

Passionate about innovating in the e-commerce space.

Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner

Ability to complete tasks and deliver.

Attention to details

Interest in clothing/fashion is a plus

Willingness to sign an NDA





If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experience and portfolio.