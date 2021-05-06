Graphic designer for Google Slides
Hi, I'm searching for a graphic designer for a google slide presentation. There are 13 slides that are done, but I need :
- to create some nice infographics
- Sublimate the whole presentation with nice pictures
I need someone for CREATIVE DESIGN, not basic ones.
It’s a 1st work to start, but I’ll have multiple projects on a weekly basis if the first work is good
- Web Design (on Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar)
- Graphic Design for PPT/Google slides
- Logo
Hourly rate : 10$/hour to 15$/hour
To avoid automatic response, start your message by "I am a professional graphic designer, here is my MOST CREATIVE graphic design [LINK], + my hourly rate is [..$]
I WON’T READ YOU MESSAGE IF THIS IS NOT WRITTEN