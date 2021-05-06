Back
Design Brief

Graphic designer for Google Slides

Hi, I'm searching for a graphic designer for a google slide presentation. There are 13 slides that are done, but I need :

- to create some nice infographics

- Sublimate the whole presentation with nice pictures

I need someone for CREATIVE DESIGN, not basic ones.

It’s a 1st work to start, but I’ll have multiple projects on a weekly basis if the first work is good

- Web Design (on Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar)

- Graphic Design for PPT/Google slides

- Logo


Hourly rate : 10$/hour to 15$/hour


To avoid automatic response, start your message by "I am a professional graphic designer, here is my MOST CREATIVE graphic design [LINK], + my hourly rate is [..$]

I WON’T READ YOU MESSAGE IF THIS IS NOT WRITTEN



Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
May 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
