Design Brief

3D designer for Off-road Car

We are looking for a talented designer to draw 3-4 renders from different angles of the 3D car model but not from scratch, we already have a draft.

The file is in VRED format, if you need obj, fbx, or some different format let us know and we will send you the link.

On the basis of this model, we need to make an improved, more elaborate renders, closer to a realistic performance, better surfaces, lights, and better integration with the ambient.

It will be great if you have experience in 3D cars.

Open - 14 days left
May 06, 2021
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
$1K - $10K
