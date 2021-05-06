Drone Company Logo Design

Design Brief

I have started my own drone company and would like to create a logo for it. The company business is delivering drone services, in the form of high-quality images & footage for different uses, such as art, construction sites progress reporting, 360 photography, 3d mapping, aerial surveys, AI recognition, etc. An initial design that I have created myself can be seen in my profile photo which you may use as a starting point but will definitely be looking for a more creative approach. I do have a company profile that can be used to discover more about the business. I am now in this business for 3 years.