Design Brief

Drone Company Logo Design

I have started my own drone company and would like to create a logo for it. The company business is delivering drone services, in the form of high-quality images & footage for different uses, such as art, construction sites progress reporting, 360 photography, 3d mapping, aerial surveys, AI recognition, etc. An initial design that I have created myself can be seen in my profile photo which you may use as a starting point but will definitely be looking for a more creative approach. I do have a company profile that can be used to discover more about the business. I am now in this business for 3 years.

Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
May 06, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
