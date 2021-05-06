Design Brief
Web app design, illustrations and audit
I have an app that I need help with design with. I.e. I will need
- Home page: https://beefound.app/ (content to follow)
- Illustrations and graphics for Sign in and Sign up pages https://beefound.app/signin (something in line with this and this)
- Illustration for https://beefound.app/404 instead of image placeholder there
- Improvement of overall dashboard style. Right now it's just very basic components with a bit of color.
And others as well. I'd like to have a designer "friend" I can go to for all kinds of designs. Happy to work with multiple people. :)
PS "what's your budget?" is the starting budget. It will grow with the app's requirements and features.