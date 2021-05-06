Web app design, illustrations and audit

Design Brief

I have an app that I need help with design with. I.e. I will need

Home page: https://beefound.app/ (content to follow)

Illustrations and graphics for Sign in and Sign up pages https://beefound.app/signin (something in line with this and this)

Illustration for https://beefound.app/404 instead of image placeholder there

Improvement of overall dashboard style. Right now it's just very basic components with a bit of color.

And others as well. I'd like to have a designer "friend" I can go to for all kinds of designs. Happy to work with multiple people. :)

PS "what's your budget?" is the starting budget. It will grow with the app's requirements and features.