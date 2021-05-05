Design Brief

Upgrade Shopify store integrating creative portfolio & services.

The current Shopify store needs a full upgrade.

The concept will change completely and Shopify will be secondary to the site.

A major part of the site will spotlight a full creative portfolio and range of creative services.

The store will become part of the big picture. All new look and vibe.

I have a lot of sample layouts I like to make it easier to work with.

Looking for modern, clean, minimal, yet soulful and warm.

Possible new logo integrated.

I would like to be able to easily change and update products staying with the current ease of Shopify.