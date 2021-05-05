Upgrade shopify store
Upgrade Shopify store integrating creative portfolio & services.
The current Shopify store needs a full upgrade.
The concept will change completely and Shopify will be secondary to the site.
A major part of the site will spotlight a full creative portfolio and range of creative services.
The store will become part of the big picture. All new look and vibe.
I have a lot of sample layouts I like to make it easier to work with.
Looking for modern, clean, minimal, yet soulful and warm.
Possible new logo integrated.
I would like to be able to easily change and update products staying with the current ease of Shopify.