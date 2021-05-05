Design Brief

NextMockup is a UX/UI lab that fully designs inspiring digital projects to achieve a real business value for startups and companies, we offer the workflows, user flows, wireframes, UI kits, all use case scenarios and mockups, and more.

We are looking for a talented Expert Motion Designer to join our team. (This would be a freelance job, but we're also looking forward to working long term)

You should have the ability to transform the product mockups into a catchy preview animation cover. And you should have the professional visual design experience to enhance themes or add new elements

Your major responsibility will be to build look and feel catchy screens for design products and staying up to date with best practices and emerging trends in user experience design and user interface technology.

If you have a portfolio of designing projects pertaining to web/mobile apps, we would like to have a conversation with you. And if you think you are suitable for this Motion Designer role, then do apply. We will be pleased to meet you.