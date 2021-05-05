Mobile UX/UI Design | Arts & Culture

Design Brief

We’re a startup looking for a UX/UI designer to take on the end-to-end design of the mobile product. You will work with a team of experts in the field of museums and tech in partnership with our UX/UI lead. The project is spirited futuristic, yet academic/classic, visioning the digital future for cultural institutions.

The ideal candidate would have a taste for slick typography, minimalistic design, and a solid portfolio of digital design tracking the latest trends (eg glassmorphism, 3D, screen transitions, soft gradients, geometric structure).

Who we are looking for:

3+ years of demonstrated experience as a UI UX Designer

Proficiency in planning, identification, definition, design & documentation through storyboards, screens, wireframes, prototypes, and development of service platforms

Understanding of user-centered design principles and practices

Capacity to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently

Passion for visual design

Interest in arts, culture, museums

Fluency in English

Our tools:

UI/UX designs, wireframes, and prototypes in Figma

Miro for whiteboarding and design research

To apply, please submit a link to your work samples, cover letter, salary requirements. Thank you