Design Brief

Mobile UX/UI Design | Arts & Culture

We’re a startup looking for a UX/UI designer to take on the end-to-end design of the mobile product. You will work with a team of experts in the field of museums and tech in partnership with our UX/UI lead. The project is spirited futuristic, yet academic/classic, visioning the digital future for cultural institutions.

The ideal candidate would have a taste for slick typography, minimalistic design, and a solid portfolio of digital design tracking the latest trends (eg glassmorphism, 3D, screen transitions, soft gradients, geometric structure).

Who we are looking for:

  • 3+ years of demonstrated experience as a UI UX Designer
  • Proficiency in planning, identification, definition, design & documentation through storyboards, screens, wireframes, prototypes, and development of service platforms
  • Understanding of user-centered design principles and practices
  • Capacity to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently
  • Passion for visual design
  • Interest in arts, culture, museums
  • Fluency in English

Our tools:

  • UI/UX designs, wireframes, and prototypes in Figma
  • Miro for whiteboarding and design research

To apply, please submit a link to your work samples, cover letter, salary requirements. Thank you

Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
May 05, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
