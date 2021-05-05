Rich, Striking Homepage Design

Design Brief

Hi. We are looking for a designer who can make a beautiful homepage design (mobile responsive) for our app. We have a placeholder home page in place, but it looks amateur at best. Need a fresh, rich look to add some legitimacy.

Also need a second page that will serve as the template for our various static content - privacy policy, terms & conditions, etc.

Would request the work in XD, Figma, or similar, and the deliverables would include photos/images that should be used by our devs on implementation.

Will share the current homepage, the industry/company/customer background info, etc. after reviewing the portfolio and agreeing on terms.