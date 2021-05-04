Mobile UI & UX | Baby sleep

Design Brief

Rested is looking to engage a UX & Design expert to overhaul our mobile app with new wireframes!

About Rested:

Rested gives new families the sleep they need to be happy & healthy. We combine expert 1-on-1 coaching, scientifically proven techniques, and a mobile app to guarantee any child will sleep peacefully through the night within 2 weeks.

Check out our website at rested-sleep.com!

About the app:

The Rested App lets parents log their child's sleep & feeding, chat about any logged event with their coach, and view their customized Sleep Plan. It also lets coaches make recommendations, and manage clients across their whole portfolio.

While parents have been overjoyed with the results of the program overall, the mobile app has a long way to go. Parents need to log details about their child's sleep with fewer taps, more flexibility, and a more beautiful interface. We have lots of clear feedback on unmet needs with the current interface.

Who we're looking for:

We're looking for a freelance UX & UI expert motivated by a meaningful wellness problem, with experience designing mobile apps. We're hoping they can get in the head of sleep-deprived parents with us, and iterate with us to produce wireframes that will reinvent our app.