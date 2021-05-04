Logo development (+corporate products)

Design Brief

Hello,

We are looking for a graphic designer to create a logo on the first stage. The candidate should be familiar with the trends, have an artistic taste and specialization in branding.

The style is similar to the top fashion brands in the Luxury segment (Dior, Chanel). Your portfolio should also include the similar projects.

***

The first stage will include the logo developemnt. The further works will also comprise the development of other products. Please see the full scope of work here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/12h-ErYrgi1F7U9hWQ1Ic4MYpvFzqwIliYNfNNVEMvbc/edit?usp=sharing

-When answering, please send the link to your portfolio (preferably on Behance).

-Indicate your price for logo developement.

-Please also let us know your pricing for the rest of tasks as described in the Google Doc.

-Inform of your availability and turnaround time.

***

!!! Preferable timings by stages:

Logo development - 1 week.

The rest of the tasks (brochure, banner, etc.) - 1 week.





***

The work on the logo will be divided into 3 stages:

1. Sketch of the logo - 20% of the cost (if we don't see the prospects for further work at this stage, then only this milestone is paid)

2. Further works on the logo - 40% of the cost

3. Development of variations of use - 40%

Suggested budget for logo development is 150 USD. Please let us know if you are agree with this budget or indicate your price.

***

Logo requirements:

- Letters should be quite bold and readable

- The combination of Mighty font with a more free and unique graphic element (to play with the letter V) is encouraged.

- The logo text should be presented both in a line (in order to place it in the site header), as well as with a larger graphic element above the name.

_____

The company will deal with residential luxury real estate

Corporate fonts: Fira and Meriwheather

_____

VESSNART brand

Luxury real estate agency in the French Riviera

Scope of works in the first stage:

1. Vessnart or VESSNART logo - in elegant and modern style, timeless and pure.

With the addition of the slogan: Finest properties hunters

2. The logo should contain a graphic element “V” or highlight the first letter of the name with the ability to use it as a symbol on its own.

3. Create brand spelling “VSSNRT” based on logo





Looking forward to our further cooperation!