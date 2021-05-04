Back
Design Brief

New logo for Fintech company

Deliverable

  • We're looking for a logo that would convey the idea of "tremendous".
  • The logo should contain an elephant and the text "Tremendous" next to it.
  • We want to explore an option that's more abstract and one that's more literal and close to a real-life animal.
  • It should be very clear that it's an elephant without spending too much time on it.
  • The elephant should look impressive, tremendous, and friendly at the same time.
  • Please avoid any aggressive or intimidating looks.
  • Use a well-rounded font that reminds people of the shape of the elephant.
  • The logo should be universal and look great on any assets: t-shirts, business cards, water bottles, banners, website, billboards.
  • We like the blue color.
  • Logos we like: Twitter, Mailchimp.

Company

  • We're a fintech company in the payments space.
  • We built a technology that allows any business to create, send, and manage gift cards at scale.
  • We support more than 80 countries.
  • We have an industry-leading API.
  • We're the only provider that offers an ACH/Bank redemption option.
  • The gift card industry is old and clunky. The biggest players run their business based on relationships and partnerships. We're leading the charge by having a technology-first approach.
  • We are very close to what stripe does, but only for gift cards.

Target audience

  • Market research firms
  • User research teams for tech companies
  • Ecommerce companies
  • Companies who are looking to incentivize employees with gift cards
