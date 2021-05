Design Brief

BetterClimate helps make it easy for people to decarbonize and motivates them to take larger actions for greater impact. We've partnered already with top-tier companies to roll out with their employees, but we know the design (look & feel) of the product could be improved. We're looking for help from a designer who's interested in optimizing the FTUE and UI of our web app. You can learn more about what we do at www.joinbetterclimate.com