UX/UI designer for plant app

Design Brief

I'm building an app that tracks daily plant intake and need a design. There are some parts about the concept that requires a bit of creativity for creating an interesting UI/UX design.

This project will be a quick turnaround, as my husband who is a software engineer has already started building out the app already, so I want you to be able to look and improve/replace the design as you see fit.

Basically, the idea is the app will track your daily plant intake. You add plants as you have them. It will recommend plant recipes. It will track that you are trying to reach a goal of 30 different plant types per week. It will also have a leaderboard for users to track their performance against other users. And an image feed for users to share images of their plant-based food.