Design Brief

Looking to have an emblem logo made for our fitness company to sit next to 'WarriorBabe' and to put on clothing.

I have an idea of what the emblem is to look like. It will resemble a female warrior with a helmet on and ponytail coming out of it.

I can share this image once the job is picked up.

Our company colors are black, #D12490 & #42A5DB