Design Brief

Brand Guidelines & Slides Template

Overview

We are an advertising agency serving the CBD & Cannabis industry. Our general brand look & feel is established via our website (https://www.wearelucyd.com) and now we are wanting to establish clear brand guidelines and a Google Slides template for misc. decks in the future.

We currently have a logo and other assets seen on our website.

Deliverables

  1. Detailed Brand Guidelines including logo use, colors, imagery direction, etc.
  2. Google Slides template for future use
Project status
Open - 12 days left
Date posted
May 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Message project owner