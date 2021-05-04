Design Brief
Brand Guidelines & Slides Template
Overview
We are an advertising agency serving the CBD & Cannabis industry. Our general brand look & feel is established via our website (https://www.wearelucyd.com) and now we are wanting to establish clear brand guidelines and a Google Slides template for misc. decks in the future.
We currently have a logo and other assets seen on our website.
Deliverables
- Detailed Brand Guidelines including logo use, colors, imagery direction, etc.
- Google Slides template for future use