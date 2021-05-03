3D Artist Freelancer
· Job description
- Character design "Mirranda Kerr" in 3D (100% like link below).
- Character link : https://www.zimbio.com/photos/Miranda+Kerr/gSNVch0j_Oi/Victoria+Secret+Supermodel+Miranda+Kerr+Launches?fbclid=IwAR3QeFzZpsVnRr41tfnaFmqtPI3QNBGNViaJqKphT8SI8uxYnLVqI9mHBxc
- Change Outfit and Body styles for the character (clothes, hair, body style ...).
- Rigging character.
- Detach body , hair , clother for easy to change , custom.
· Requirements for candidates
- Experience in character design.
- Skills of proficient use of 3D tools: Blender, 3DSMax, Cinema 4D….
- Careful, hardworking, responsible for the work.
Working place : Online
Working time : Flexible (online) - following deadline.
Interested candidates please send your CV , Your deadline to complete task and desired price to: