Design Brief

3D Artist Freelancer

·       Job description

-        Character design "Mirranda Kerr" in 3D (100% like link below).

-        Character link : https://www.zimbio.com/photos/Miranda+Kerr/gSNVch0j_Oi/Victoria+Secret+Supermodel+Miranda+Kerr+Launches?fbclid=IwAR3QeFzZpsVnRr41tfnaFmqtPI3QNBGNViaJqKphT8SI8uxYnLVqI9mHBxc

-        Change Outfit and Body styles for the character (clothes, hair, body style ...).

-        Rigging character.

-        Detach body , hair , clother for easy to change , custom.

 

·       Requirements for candidates

-        Experience in character design.

-        Skills of proficient use of 3D tools: Blender, 3DSMax, Cinema 4D….

-        Careful, hardworking, responsible for the work.

 

Working place : Online  

Working time : Flexible (online) - following deadline.

Interested candidates please send your CV , Your deadline to complete task and desired price to:

Project status
Open - 11 days left
Date posted
May 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
