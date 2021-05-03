3D Artist Freelancer

Design Brief

· Job description

- Character design "Mirranda Kerr" in 3D (100% like link below).

- Character link : https://www.zimbio.com/photos/Miranda+Kerr/gSNVch0j_Oi/Victoria+Secret+Supermodel+Miranda+Kerr+Launches?fbclid=IwAR3QeFzZpsVnRr41tfnaFmqtPI3QNBGNViaJqKphT8SI8uxYnLVqI9mHBxc

- Change Outfit and Body styles for the character (clothes, hair, body style ...).

- Rigging character.

- Detach body , hair , clother for easy to change , custom.

· Requirements for candidates

- Experience in character design.

- Skills of proficient use of 3D tools: Blender, 3DSMax, Cinema 4D….

- Careful, hardworking, responsible for the work.

Working place : Online

Working time : Flexible (online) - following deadline.

Interested candidates please send your CV , Your deadline to complete task and desired price to: