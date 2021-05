Design Brief

I am creating an online gallery and have a lot of ideas, I wouldn’t if you could help me, I want 10000 of my idea.

The same style as punks, but all of a certain animal if you are interesting and can do quickly let me know and I want to create a range of crypto punk-like images but around my idea.

My idea is a ‘badger’ each with different looks and attributes. It’s called ‘That’s the Badgers’ A gang of badgers some good some bad! and also I want this best as this image okay