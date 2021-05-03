Design Brief

My name is Abrar and I am one of the co-founders of Street Fitt. Street Fitt is here to help individuals achieve their fitness goals, whilst catering towards letting personal trainers manage their clients.

We've already launched the app on the App/Play Store and whilst we have received initial feedback, it was also clear that we need to spruce up our application to make it more user-friendly and upgrade our existing branding strategy. Hence why we're here.

We're a friendly bunch, we like to have fun, and we're looking for some help with UI/UX experience who could also help us design our app. We don't care where you are from, we just hope you can teach us a thing about your world :)

If this interests you, please get in touch! We'd love to get your feedback. Oh also, check out our app whilst you're at it too!

Side note: If you are interested in working in this as a long-term gig, we are also happy to pay inequity, although this would be something to work on the side rather than a full-time job for the next few months.