Design Brief

We are a bunch of young French people and we run the page Les Damoiseaux https://twitter.com/LesDamoiseaux, our goal is to promote the classical style to other young people. Since we are starting to have a lot of followers, we want to have a recognizable style. We are looking for an illustrator that can do similar works :

https://www.instagram.com/amashanov/?igshid=pq5hgzm6vzx8

https://www.instagram.com/rodrigosaldana/

https://www.instagram.com/mr.slowboy/?hl=fr