Cosmos Carhop & Electric Supercharger

Design Brief

Project Background: A retro-futuristic reimagining of a traditional 1950’s-era carhop, combined with a modern electric vehicle supercharging station. The current site is already in operation as a restaurant carhop and charging station, which will dramatically accelerate project completion. This project is located directly along Interstate 5 in Southern California, and will be supported by one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world.

Project Budget: Between $2,000 - $3,000 USD

Project Timeline: 6 weeks - 8 weeks

Project Goal: We are seeking creative illustrations, preliminary designs, and/or conceptual architectural renderings.

Design Brief: Preliminary and conceptual architectural art only. These artistic interpretations will be provided to the project stakeholders across all elements of the project, and will be the foundation for the final architectural renderings and site plan. The list of concept views that are needed:

Interior - Customer Activity: A view of patrons lounging and eating on the interior of the restaurant, with a view of the diner-style bar. Interior - Artifacts and Amenities: A secondary view of patrons on the interior of the restaurant, with many of the technology and space-themed artifacts in the background. (Model rockets, space-suits, star-maps, electric motors, games for kids, etc… Exterior - Carhop Experience: A view of the customer ‘carhop’ experience, while food is delivered to them, while they sit in their car in the parking lot. Maybe a waitress (or a robot) on rollerskates, will deliver food with a smile. Vehicles are charging under solar canopies in the background. Exterior - Birds-eye Siteplan: Across-the-street birds eye view of the site, showing the entire site bustling with activity. Solar panel canopies and electric vehicle charging stations throughout the parking lot.

Design Influences: This is a 1950’s, retro-futuristic burger-and-fries style 'carhop', with a STEM, space, and technology theme. Patrons can sit inside the restaurant, or have food delivered to their vehicle, while the car is plugged in and charging. We seek to create an experience that connects both the nostalgia of yester-years space-race, to the promise of tomorrow's technology innovations. (Think: Electric Cars, Space Exploration, Robotics, Hyperloop, Renewable Energy, Human-Machine Interface, Etc...

Reference Images available here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1x0Ae5CBGjrf6tbIW0M2nhKdb67cAy182n1HFyusBGro/edit?usp=sharing



