Animated flames effect (3D)

Design Brief

Hello! 👋

I've got an opportunity for a 3D designer to add a burning flames effect to either a custom or pre-rendered blob object.

The final effect would be something similar to the flames added to the sword here (https://foundation.app/robbie/fire-sword-68) without the trading card.

Two potential options:

adding animated flame effects to a 3D object provided (Blender file)

creating a 3D blob object and adding animated flame effects

Please include your pricing options with the reply.

Cheers!