Design Brief
Animated flames effect (3D)
Hello! 👋
I've got an opportunity for a 3D designer to add a burning flames effect to either a custom or pre-rendered blob object.
The final effect would be something similar to the flames added to the sword here (https://foundation.app/robbie/fire-sword-68) without the trading card.
Two potential options:
- adding animated flame effects to a 3D object provided (Blender file)
- creating a 3D blob object and adding animated flame effects
Please include your pricing options with the reply.
Cheers!