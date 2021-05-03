Back
Design Brief

Animated flames effect (3D)

Hello! 👋

I've got an opportunity for a 3D designer to add a burning flames effect to either a custom or pre-rendered blob object.

The final effect would be something similar to the flames added to the sword here (https://foundation.app/robbie/fire-sword-68) without the trading card.

Two potential options:

  • adding animated flame effects to a 3D object provided (Blender file)
  • creating a 3D blob object and adding animated flame effects

Please include your pricing options with the reply.

Cheers!

Project status
Open - 11 days left
Date posted
May 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
