Family crest for the Johnson's

Design Brief

Hi, I'd like some help to create a family crest please,

I've spent the last month conceptualising the idea and how it should look;

A shield in centre with family initial in olde English, a majestic lion to the left and an owl with single spread or semi spread wing and a small doctor bird hovering above the entire print.

I have some sample images to go off and a pretty good idea of what I'd like. A simple crisp and classy stencil print in black and white. please let me know if you are interested