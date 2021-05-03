UX/UI Design for a social fitness app

Design Brief

I am looking for an experienced UX and UI designer to help me shape and design an innovative new social and fitness activity app focused on connecting like-minded people on their fitness journey.

A full brief will be provided. In the initial stage, we are looking to design our MVP with longer-term work needed if successful.

10 key pages (non-inclusive of more standardized pages such as settings, login).

Please note, I apologize but whilst I'll make the best effort I may not be able to reply to all messages.