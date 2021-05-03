Graphic Designer required

Design Brief

Hey everyone, I hope you're well! We're looking for a graphic designer to help our travel/recruitment company with a number of tasks including:

Designing and creating a variety of paid social media ad templates (Both image & video)

Creating a client information document & pricing proposal document template

Helping with some website branding & icons

Social Media content templates (Cover, templates for regular posting features, etc)

Please reply with your hourly rate and your portfolio.

Thanks



