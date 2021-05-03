Back
Design Brief

Graphic Designer required

Hey everyone, I hope you're well! We're looking for a graphic designer to help our travel/recruitment company with a number of tasks including:

  • Designing and creating a variety of paid social media ad templates (Both image & video)
  • Creating a client information document & pricing proposal document template
  • Helping with some website branding & icons
  • Social Media content templates (Cover, templates for regular posting features, etc)

Please reply with your hourly rate and your portfolio.

Thanks


Project status
Open - 11 days left
Date posted
May 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
