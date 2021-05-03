Portfolio of Creatives

Design Brief

Interested in developing a network of independent creatives for potential freelance work, to support my growing studio.

Looking for creatives of all skillsets as I am wanting to be able to offer a full range of services as well as just being able to handle overflow work. I predominantly am a graphic designer but get interested in all manner of creative deliverables.

Depending on my workload and responses might not get back to you until relevant opportunities come up.

My site is swill.space (currently in a state of development) fitting in with my style isn't vital. I am just looking at growing a network of talented creatives that have their own way of creative problem-solving.







