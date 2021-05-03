Well paid gig Website mutual fund launch

Design Brief

Hi Dribbblers!

we are looking for a skilled web designer/in for our new website, CI/CD and Logo.

Soon we will launch our new website for our mutual fund and therefore we are looking for you. Our website should look really fancy and this is your part. We will provide you some PowerPoint slides.

We need a cool Sales to funnel with a clear call to action to collect EMail addresses and mobile numbers for our Whats App Business Channel. Part of the Sales funnel will be a quiz to get the people motivated to go on and at the end of the quiz, we will collect their contact information. A mutual fund can raise some questions: Is my money safe at this company, how much does it cost and what return can I get. This is why we have a lot of FAQs written which we need to get in a good format and design to answer all questions honestly and in a simple language.

You´ll be free in your time management, we need the website ready in 2-5 months. As we have the content ready it is easy to achieve.

First of all, we want you to find the right design language for our values and our messages we want to communicate.

Our values are:

Honesty

Transparency

Professionalism

Ambition

We think that honest cooperation with customers is the only possibility to have long term success. In financial markets, transparency is the key to build a long-lasting relationship with our customers. That's why we work professionally.

We have great ambitions to generate a great return in the financial markets. Our goal is to outperform the stock benchmark for example the SP500. Our ambition is to have a greater return.

We are a professional asset management company with a mixed international team from Germany/Munich, which is open-minded. Every team member has their unique talents and is an experienced person in its field with a successful vita. Our team has an average age of 38 years.

For non-stock-interested people, we offer the solution of investing money and getting the best benefits from it. The main benefit is a good return on investment (ROI) rate paired with active risk management. This all is proved by the track of our portfolio of the last 4 years.

Your job is to communicate our values.

Please define in the first step the colors and make suggestions for a Logo.

We need the Logos for PRINT & FLAT UX/UI; MATERIAL UX/UI

Please define the COLOR PALETTE, we love green and blue

We need Primary 1, 2, 3; Primary 1B, C

Secondary 1, 2,3, Secondary 1,2,3 B

TERTIARY COLOR CTA( call to actions)

FONTS; HEADLINE FONT; BODY FONT

When we have defined everything we need you to take our ugly Powerpoint content, which is well defined, and put it into a wonderful design.

Please make suggestions for a WordPress theme you like and which we can use to bring your designs to life.

We are looking forward to your response.

Here's why you should respond:

Well paid short-term gig You learn something about stocks, charts, and trading. We want your input on how to explain our company and values the best. We need your creativity on how to achieve it. Transparent scoping / timeline/ costing discussions Work whenever you want Content existing and a professional team to work with.

Best, Nicolas



