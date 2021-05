Design Brief

Hi there,

I am looking to create a new responsive design for my website blockchainheadhunter.com. As you can see it's a website for my recruitment agency focused on blockchain & crypto, that also includes a job board.

Please review, let me know your thoughts. Feel free to suggest design styles that you believe could be a good fit.

I tend to prefer a darker theme with neon colors (blue), but open to suggestions at this point.

Thanks!

Michael