Web-flow designer for landing page

Design Brief

We're looking for help designing a simple but strikingly beautiful and professional landing page for a business idea that we have.

The page will only have about 5 sections and won't link to any other pages.

It would be a huge plus for you to also be a graphic designer/animator/illustrator that can help us design a basic animated logo for the site.

An additional plus would be if you're available to start right away- this project is simple and won't take more than 2-3 days (we're looking for a quick turnaround).