Branding needed for exciting startup

Design Brief

Name of the brand = Natchi

Nat = Natural organic, plant-based wholefoods (nutrition)

Chi = Energy, movement, lifeforce, sunshine (exercise)

At Natchi we believe that pristine health can only be attained through eating balanced, plant-based whole foods and exercising/movement.

Slogan = Eat Clean, Live Good

Description of company = Natchi is a health and wellness platform focusing primarily on meal preps. We provide healthy, balanced, and nutrient-rich meals so that our customers get the benefits of food supplements pills in natural, organic, whole-foods. Our long-term ambition is to also provide additional services around wellness, fitness, and mindset coaching.

Description of logo/branding needed = eye-catching, vibrant, clean, timeless, imaginative.

The main culinary influences for the brand and West Indian/Jamaican and Asian so common themes and colors for the logo are welcomed. Red, Green, Black, White, and Purple are preferred colors. There are also martial arts and eastern cultural influences that should also be considered when formulating styles for the theme.

Example of a cool theme that can be used loosely as a concept for the brand:

If you Google ‘nagas serpent Gods’ you’ll see the depiction of dragon statues and monuments outside ancient temples in Asia. They’re regarded as the serpent gods that protect the entrance and exit of every temple in Asia - because the dragon sheds its skin like a reptile, its symbolic of and represents eternal life. You’ll often see these ancient serpent/dragon depicted as a circle, head chasing the tail to represent the circle of life birth/rebirth/eternal life. In older medical symbology, you’ll see two serpents climbing up a pole (caduceus),

We adopt these types of themes at Natchi in terms of using medicine and as food to attain pristine health and vibrance throughout your years. Similarly, I like the use of having a superscripted '+' as this denotes the brand as synonymous with medicine/prescription similar to a pharmacy i.e. Natchi+

Description of colors = I like are bright natural vibrant colors that represent health, nature, and healing. purple and green are good, but I also like black, white, Red and Gold.

As the brand has a strong name the need for a logo isn't absolutely paramount. it may suffice to have sophisticated stylized topography for the brand rather than a logo.