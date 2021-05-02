Back
Design Brief

Animated App Design Product Mock Up

I'm looking to create an animated product mockup for a new app I'm working on. The goal of this isn't to spend too much time on the actual product design but simply to create a visualization for investors to get a general idea of how the app will work.

This app has features similar to that of a common social network such as Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok

Creating a visual will aid me in more accurately describing the product's vision when pitching the idea to investors.

Project status
Open - 10 days left
Date posted
May 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
