Animated App Design Product Mock Up

Design Brief

I'm looking to create an animated product mockup for a new app I'm working on. The goal of this isn't to spend too much time on the actual product design but simply to create a visualization for investors to get a general idea of how the app will work.

This app has features similar to that of a common social network such as Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok

Creating a visual will aid me in more accurately describing the product's vision when pitching the idea to investors.