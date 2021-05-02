Now Hiring: Senior UX Designer

Design Brief

Company Introduction

Project Casting is a social job marketplace for the entertainment industry. We launched a web app and currently growing at an organic pace of 1,000 new users per day.

Job Description

We are looking for a user-experience (UX) designer able to understand our business requirements and any technical limitations, as well as be responsible for conceiving and conducting user research, interviews and surveys, and translating them into sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mockups and prototypes.





The UX designer will also be expected to design the overall functionality of the product, and in order to ensure a great user experience, iterate upon it in accordance with user-testing.

Responsibilities

Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mockups and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Facilitate the client’s product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences for digital products.

Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mockups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces.

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions.

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.

Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Ask smart questions, take risks and champion new ideas.





Requirements

Three or more years of UX design experience. Preference will be given to candidates who have experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments.

Expertise in standard UX software such as Sketch, OmniGraffle, Axure, InVision, UXPin, Balsamiq, Framer, and the like is a must. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus.

Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet client needs and vision.

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns.

Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently.

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams and clients.

A clear understanding of the importance of user-centered design and design thinking.

Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications.

Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval.

Be passionate about resolving user pain points through great design.

Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.

Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies.

4-year College degree required.



