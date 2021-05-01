Landing page design project

Design Brief

I am looking for an experienced designer to design a clean and modern landing page (Desktop, tablet & mobile).

About the project:

This landing page is for a beta product launch. We will be building out all pages for the product shortly as well as UI work on the product, so there would be more work in the near future if all goes well on this project.

For the landing page I am looking for:

A clean but engaging hero that introduces the product and gives a glimpse into the UI 4-5 sections outlining the main details of the product.

Something like the pages below.

Reference pages:

Please send over a quote for the page and some links to your work. Feel free to ask any questions you may have.

Thanks,



