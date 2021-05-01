Landing page web design

Design Brief

Hi, I am looking for an experienced designer to build a nice clean modern landing page.

Some background about the project:

This landing page is for an orthodontic clinic and we need a landing page for Invisalign. The client will also be looking at doing a redesign of the homepage and building out some more pages for the site in the near future if the landing pages go well.

For the landing page I'm thinking that we want:

A super eye-catching banner that helps highlight the reasons why people would choose the clinic. 5-6 sections on the most relevant reasons why people would choose the clinic. I want the sections to flow nicely and be super easy to follow.

We are looking for something like the reference pages below... only better.

Reference pages:

Please provide your quote for the page and if possible links to your most relevant work.

Thanks,

Frank