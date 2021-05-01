Design Brief

I'm looking for an experienced React/UX developer.

I'm a react developer myself but nowadays I'm more backend focused - and would like to focus on this side of my project.

I've built a fully-fledged front end but want a real experienced front end dev to help out here and there.

I'm no UX dev - I can get the job done - but I'm trying to go to production with a beta, so one of the first things we'd do is probably do a bit of re-skinning to get it nice and polished.

This will probably be a long-term gig - but not full-time - with an element of consultancy.

Initial renders: https://imgur.com/fJ4cPn2.