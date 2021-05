Design Brief

Hello All,

I am looking for a freelance UI/UX designer for my social media app. Please connect with me if you are good at UI/UX for the said task.

It's a simple social media application with limited features so my budget is $100 to $150.

I already posted this before but forgot to mention the required details hence posting this again.

Note - Only individual freelancers can connect with me! No agency and No company!

Regards, Krunal.