Looking for creative web designer

Design Brief

We're looking for a UX designer to work with our agency on multiple projects which will include landing pages, small business websites, and corporate websites.

The shortlisted designer will have to deliver the complete screen designs for both desktop and mobile in the following steps:

Designing 3 home versions, the main section only (hero block). We will pick on one that we can stick to completing the rest of the page in the desktop version. Once the desktop version is approved, the design needs to be implemented in the mobile version. Design reusable components / other pages.

Points to be considered:

We are looking for high-fidelity and interactive UX designs. No beginners. You will be required to incorporate color hierarchy and all design principles. You will be using Figma for designing and delivering the UX Screens for the projects. You will be delivering the original iconography and image files (where necessary). We require daily communications and updates related to the project.

These jobs are available for Freelancers only.