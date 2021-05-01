In-App Tutorial visuals

Design Brief

Grando is a software startup that gives musicians the ability to pay curators to listen to their music and earn placement opportunities.

We need 3 tutorial videos created to make automate the onboarding process. Because this is for an app, these visuals will need to be sized for mobile devices.

We are looking for the tutorials to be easy to understand and aesthetically in sync with the brand. (We primarily focus on musicians and curators within the "hip-hop" and "rap" genres)

The tutorial messages we need visuals for are as follows:

Curators record their live reactions and send that to the artist. Curators either endorse the artist's music or provide feedback why they did not. Endorsements introduce the artist's music to new fans and placement opportunities.



