Design Brief

Improve home page with animations

I want to improve my home page. The goal is to more clearly convey what the product does. To that end, I would like to build and integrate animations of the product into the page.

You can find the full description of the project here, but in summary:

Create 2 animations

  • These are meant for the users to illustrate the product and should use “simplified user interface”
  • See description of the 2 animations in the doc
  • Output: Source files (e.g. lottie), exported video suitable for the web (.webm, .mp4) with a single frame as a fallback (.png)

Improve the home page

  • Integrate the animations into the page
  • Make the page looks great
  • Output: HTML & CSS


Project status
Open - 9 days left
Date posted
May 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
