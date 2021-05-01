Design Brief
Improve home page with animations
I want to improve my home page. The goal is to more clearly convey what the product does. To that end, I would like to build and integrate animations of the product into the page.
You can find the full description of the project here, but in summary:
Create 2 animations
- These are meant for the users to illustrate the product and should use “simplified user interface”
- See description of the 2 animations in the doc
- Output: Source files (e.g. lottie), exported video suitable for the web (.webm, .mp4) with a single frame as a fallback (.png)
Improve the home page
- Integrate the animations into the page
- Make the page looks great
- Output: HTML & CSS