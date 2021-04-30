Visual brand and UI page

Design Brief

My name is Sarah El Sheikh and I am the founder of Courbissime El-Sheikh, a website specialized in the sale of personalized costumes that I design myself. I started the e-business one year ago and I work alone. I am also a mother of a child. My wish is to offer costumes that will brighten up people's lives and satisfy the fans.

My wish is to create a home page, a product sheet, an About us page to present the company, and a page where we explain to our customers how to choose a costume (anime, manga, etc.) and take their measurements before sending them to us for creation.

I ALREADY have some model of design that I can share with you.

The other pages (contact, FAQ, etc. should be in accordance with the design)

I look forward to meeting you.