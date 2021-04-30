Back
Design Brief

Web-design, no coding

What we have:

  • good quality web developer
  • new logo
  • new color palette
  • site map

What we don't have:

  • a great web designer who would hand over the 5-8 webpages design to the web developer to finish the job

If you are an individual freelancer/designer - you are welcome to reach out directly for more information and see how you can help us, and what information we can provide to you to make the evaluation easier.

If you are a design agency - please do not contact.

Project status
Open - 8 days left
Date posted
Apr 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
