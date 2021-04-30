Design Brief
Web-design, no coding
What we have:
- good quality web developer
- new logo
- new color palette
- site map
What we don't have:
- a great web designer who would hand over the 5-8 webpages design to the web developer to finish the job
If you are an individual freelancer/designer - you are welcome to reach out directly for more information and see how you can help us, and what information we can provide to you to make the evaluation easier.
If you are a design agency - please do not contact.