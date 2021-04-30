Back
Design Brief

ATHLETE WEB DESIGN

I am a sports agent and I wish to take my business in a slightly different direction. I have never had to rely on any website, ads, or other social media.

My business comes in as the result of my work and by referrals. Importantly, though, I have put together a slide presentation that provides a great deal of information for a designer to get started on a website.

﻿From my slide deck, a designer can determine what my conceptual needs are along with a good solid textual background description of my new business plan. Of course, I will need the designer to put all the pieces in place and confidentiality will be a must.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 8 days left
Date posted
Apr 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x0000559c25eecb88>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner