Design Brief

Brand Illustrations

This project is to develop a concept for illustrations and animations for eScale to use throughout our marketing. Currently, eScale uses a collection of nature photos, though they are not a part of a cohesive brand.

Desired Deliverables

  1. Identify an agreed upon concept for illustrations and animations
  2. Develop 5-10 illustrations which can be used in various marketing (ex: banner backgrounds, proposal covers, etc).
  3. Possibly create an icon set for various use (starting from a premade set and tailoring for the brand)
  4. Possibly explore animations [though not required]

Full Brief: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fu4wusxSKpn9laumKj1c5W_CXn49-tTm5FwrbcdchOk

Project status
Open - 8 days left
Date posted
Apr 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
