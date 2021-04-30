Brand Illustrations

Design Brief

This project is to develop a concept for illustrations and animations for eScale to use throughout our marketing. Currently, eScale uses a collection of nature photos, though they are not a part of a cohesive brand.

Desired Deliverables

Identify an agreed upon concept for illustrations and animations Develop 5-10 illustrations which can be used in various marketing (ex: banner backgrounds, proposal covers, etc). Possibly create an icon set for various use (starting from a premade set and tailoring for the brand) Possibly explore animations [though not required]

Full Brief: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fu4wusxSKpn9laumKj1c5W_CXn49-tTm5FwrbcdchOk