Design Brief

We are launching a new low-code tool in June, and need a website to inform new users about it. The website will be a pretty standard format, 1 big scrolling page pushing users to a download page, a persistent header, minimal animation, etc. It's all specced out in a Miro board. We have some images, new branding, etc.

We anticipate that someone would code this directly into either Wix / WebFlow / Squarespace etc.

Work to take place the second half of May 2021.