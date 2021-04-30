Logo design for a business advisory firm

Design Brief

The Slingshot Accelerator

Founded by a group of experienced entrepreneurs/business professionals, Slingshot is a boutique business advisory firm that invests in people and ideas. Intellectual Capital is our currency. We help start-ups scale their businesses by working alongside them, investing decades of accumulated experience and expertise spanning four key focus areas – growth acceleration, revenue enhancement, institution building, and productivity improvement.

Why Slingshot as a name?

The humble sling, the predecessor of the Slingshot finds mention in history as a simple, but hugely effective weapon in hunting and in combat from the stone ages. Slings were mentioned by Homer in 'The Illiad' and 'Troy', used by the Romans. 'The Bible' provides a famous slinger account, the battle between David and Goliath in the Valley of Elah from the 'First Book of Samuel', probably written in the 7th or 6th century BC, describing events having occurred sometime in the 10th century BC.

The Slingshot is a do-it-yourself weapon consisting of a forked branch in the shape of a 'Y', light to carry and cheap to produce; the ammunition in the form of rounded pebbles, baked clay balls, or steel shots are easily available. The velocity, range, and impact the slingshot can achieve are rarely surpassed by any other hand-powered weapon.

Today, Slingshots are also used by the military to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Slingshot Maneuver, which is also known as drafting, is not only used in race car driving but also in other sports such as cycling. It is a clever, tactical move in motorsport and cycling with which a driver/rider moves out of the slipstream of the car/bike in front and 'slings' past the driver in front with the power he had reserved by being dragged along.

Hardwired into Slingshot Accelerator’s DNA is the trait to ‘do more with less. The Slingshot team ensures delivery of this philosophy in each of their engagements – by offering the know-how to build powerful slingshots, and their expertise as marksmen to deliver velocity-driven impact at scale to early-stage entrepreneurs and their start-up ideas.

Word Associations/Brand Attributes

Speed, Agility, Motion

Efficient, Effective

Impactful

Finesse, Classy

Unconventional

Paradoxical – old and experienced, yet young and adventurous

Informal, Playful – not pompous

Diverse – skillsets, eclectic

Effervescence

Live wire

Wise

Curious, Adventurous

Learning

Brave, Courageous

Audacious

Relentless

Dreamer, Driver

Vibrant, Electric

Look and feel + output