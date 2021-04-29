UX/UI designer
Summary
At El Dorado Furniture, marketing is about understanding people — and building awareness about how our products/services can satisfy their needs. We’re looking for an experienced and versatile UX/UI Designer to lead all our online (web, app) design efforts. With your designs, you will help thousands of people across the world have a better online shopping experience. You have a great opportunity to join a large furniture retail company, in a highly collaborative design-driven environment.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Work on designing components on all of our current and future digital products, from conception to final hand-off to engineering
- Work closely with the engineering team to assure that the end result matches the initial conception
- Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas to engineering, product, and management
- Continue expanding our existing design system.
- You take pride in designing simple, human-centered experiences that appeal to a broad audience. You have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior user interface design skills, and are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional designs.
Qualifications
Required
- Demonstrable design skills with a strong portfolio in Dribble or Behance
- Proven experience leading the design efforts from conception to execution for other projects or companies
- Excellent visual design skills which match our brand guidelines and aesthetics
- Proficiency in Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, or other visual design and wireframing tools
- Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
- Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Work well as a team in a fast-paced environment
- Accept direction gracefully
- Translate feedback appropriately
- Excellent organization skills, detail-oriented and communication skills
- Strong conceptual skills, including creative design solutions
- Great presentation and public speaking skills
- Strong ability to successfully present/sell conceptual ideas
- Be able to work independently and make decisions without supervision
- Fluent in English and Spanish
Preferred
- Strong graphic design background
- Strong knowledge of e-commerce sites
- Strong knowledge of Web Design
- Strong knowledge of Mobile app design
- Strong knowledge of HTML and creating
Compensation on a project to project basis, we will start with small things and grow into our larger projects, which we can breakdown into phases.