Back
Design Brief

UX/UI designer

Summary 

At El Dorado Furniture, marketing is about understanding people — and building awareness about how our products/services can satisfy their needs. We’re looking for an experienced and versatile UX/UI Designer to lead all our online (web, app) design efforts. With your designs, you will help thousands of people across the world have a better online shopping experience. You have a great opportunity to join a large furniture retail company, in a highly collaborative design-driven environment.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work on designing components on all of our current and future digital products, from conception to final hand-off to engineering
  • Work closely with the engineering team to assure that the end result matches the initial conception
  • Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas to engineering, product, and management
  • Continue expanding our existing design system.
  • You take pride in designing simple, human-centered experiences that appeal to a broad audience. You have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior user interface design skills, and are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional designs.

Qualifications

Required

  • Demonstrable design skills with a strong portfolio in Dribble or Behance
  • Proven experience leading the design efforts from conception to execution for other projects or companies
  • Excellent visual design skills which match our brand guidelines and aesthetics
  • Proficiency in Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, or other visual design and wireframing tools
  • Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
  • Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Work well as a team in a fast-paced environment
  • Work well in a team environment
  • Accept direction gracefully
  • Translate feedback appropriately
  • Excellent organization skills, detail-oriented and communication skills
  • Strong conceptual skills, including creative design solutions
  • Great presentation and public speaking skills
  • Strong ability to successfully present/sell conceptual ideas
  • Be able to work independently and make decisions without supervision
  • Fluent in English and Spanish

Preferred

  • Strong graphic design background
  • Strong knowledge of e-commerce sites
  • Strong knowledge of Web Design
  • Strong knowledge of Mobile app design 
  • Strong knowledge of HTML and creating 


Compensation on a project to project basis, we will start with small things and grow into our larger projects, which we can breakdown into phases.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 7 days left
Date posted
Apr 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
#<User:0x0000559c1abf7938>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner