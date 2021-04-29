Design Brief

Summary

At El Dorado Furniture, marketing is about understanding people — and building awareness about how our products/services can satisfy their needs. We’re looking for an experienced and versatile UX/UI Designer to lead all our online (web, app) design efforts. With your designs, you will help thousands of people across the world have a better online shopping experience. You have a great opportunity to join a large furniture retail company, in a highly collaborative design-driven environment.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Work on designing components on all of our current and future digital products, from conception to final hand-off to engineering

Work closely with the engineering team to assure that the end result matches the initial conception

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas to engineering, product, and management

Continue expanding our existing design system.

You take pride in designing simple, human-centered experiences that appeal to a broad audience. You have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior user interface design skills, and are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional designs.

Qualifications

Required

Demonstrable design skills with a strong portfolio in Dribble or Behance

Proven experience leading the design efforts from conception to execution for other projects or companies

Excellent visual design skills which match our brand guidelines and aesthetics

Proficiency in Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, or other visual design and wireframing tools

Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Work well as a team in a fast-paced environment

Work well in a team environment

Accept direction gracefully

Translate feedback appropriately

Excellent organization skills, detail-oriented and communication skills

Strong conceptual skills, including creative design solutions

Great presentation and public speaking skills

Strong ability to successfully present/sell conceptual ideas

Be able to work independently and make decisions without supervision

Fluent in English and Spanish

Preferred

Strong graphic design background

Strong knowledge of e-commerce sites

Strong knowledge of Web Design

Strong knowledge of Mobile app design

Strong knowledge of HTML and creating





Compensation on a project to project basis, we will start with small things and grow into our larger projects, which we can breakdown into phases.