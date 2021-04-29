Freelance graphic designer

Design Brief

Currently seeking only US/Canada based on artist for upcoming e-commerce project(s). This is a high volume, fast turn around project that requires strong attention to detail, ability to edit photos and create strong typography for enhanced content on e-commerce sites.

Strong typography and design skillset a must.

Must have excellent photoshop and illustrator skillset.

Experience working on Amazon a+ pages a bonus.

Please send portfolio links along with hourly rates when applying for this position.