Freelance graphic designer
Currently seeking only US/Canada based on artist for upcoming e-commerce project(s). This is a high volume, fast turn around project that requires strong attention to detail, ability to edit photos and create strong typography for enhanced content on e-commerce sites.
Strong typography and design skillset a must.
Must have excellent photoshop and illustrator skillset.
Experience working on Amazon a+ pages a bonus.
Please send portfolio links along with hourly rates when applying for this position.