Senior WEBSITE UI designer for agency

Design Brief

Hi,

My name is Santiago Luna (https://www.linkedin.com/in/lunasantiago/) founder and CEO of Weby (webyagency.com) and I’m looking for a seasoned UI web designer.

Our agency’s primary designer has greatly appealed e-commerce companies. However, it has an appeal to companies which we target as well.

We are looking for a UI designer to lead the design of tech companies. Specifically, were looking for a designer who can create clean, simple and beautiful UI designs that have a techy-feel and look remarkably similar to the aesthetics of these sites:

· https://qwilr.com/

· https://zencastr.com/

· https://www.userlike.com/

· https://www.humu.com/

The way the projects work is as the following.

· Senior UI designer (you) and Project maangert (Me) aligned with client and visual direction.

· Senior UI designer creates homepage.

· client provides feedback until homepage is approved.

· Junior and senior UI designers collaborate to design the rest of the website.

Right now, there are two projects on the cue. So, filling this contract position is somewhat time sensitive. The two projects are about page digital marketing agency and a 10-page real estate media company.

You will get started with the real estate media company and then we work well together, you can stay as a team member and have a frequent source of projects with us.

I’m interested in hourly rates or rates for designing one single landing page, so it serves as a benchmark for me to understand your pricing. While quality matters, your pricing matters to us too. Our agency is nontraditional at all. It’s basically based on working with contractors. Our operations are generally small and we do currently about one or two websites a month.