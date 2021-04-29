Back
Design Brief

Product Designer for V1 analytics app

Hey There!

 I'm Andre! I am product manager with several years experience working on SaaS solutions. My co-founder and I are working on a new project that helps businesses track and assess the impact of UX changes in their app.

 We're looking for a product designer to help conceptualize and deliver a product experience for V1 of this analytics tool.

To help you decide if this is the right project for you, here’s what we'll be asking you to deliver:

  • A simple landing page with details on the product solution (low priority)
  • A sign up/log in experience
  • A brief onboarding experience (app only)
  • A canvas style dashboard capable of visualizing full and portions of the app experience
  • Allowing a user to engage with the dashboard via drill downs.
  • A list of design patterns for the experience for our team to choose from (layout, buttons, color pallete, etc)
  • Design artifacts for engineering consumption

Please include a link to your portfolio. Websites/apps you have live with users is a plus but not required (we'll work with you if we see thoughtfulness in your work). A LinkedIn profile is a plus as well but not required.

We have a list of detailed requirements we can share after an NDA is signed.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Andre

Project status
Open - 7 days left
Date posted
Apr 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
