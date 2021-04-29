Product Designer for V1 analytics app

Design Brief

Hey There!

I'm Andre! I am product manager with several years experience working on SaaS solutions. My co-founder and I are working on a new project that helps businesses track and assess the impact of UX changes in their app.

We're looking for a product designer to help conceptualize and deliver a product experience for V1 of this analytics tool.

To help you decide if this is the right project for you, here’s what we'll be asking you to deliver:

A simple landing page with details on the product solution (low priority)

A sign up/log in experience

A brief onboarding experience (app only)

A canvas style dashboard capable of visualizing full and portions of the app experience

Allowing a user to engage with the dashboard via drill downs.

A list of design patterns for the experience for our team to choose from (layout, buttons, color pallete, etc)

Design artifacts for engineering consumption

Please include a link to your portfolio. Websites/apps you have live with users is a plus but not required (we'll work with you if we see thoughtfulness in your work). A LinkedIn profile is a plus as well but not required.

We have a list of detailed requirements we can share after an NDA is signed.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Andre