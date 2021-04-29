UI/Visual Designer for Health Sport App!
Hi,
We are starting a sport / health tech product and going to change the world ;-) at least the life of our clients.
I’m looking to team up with someone with UI / Visual Design approach, but who really likes to work with UX, Apps, Mobile. It would be fantastic if you also like to switch for ie. illustration, motion, more around a brand design. Multidisciplinary isn't a sin ;)
Currently, we are looking for someone to work on a project, but we are also hoping for a long-term partnership. We don’t believe our product will be “done” and finalized just after launch. We are going to learn along to gained experiences and data.
Responsibility:
- Design and CoDesign – user interface for desktop app (PWA) and mobile app for Android and iOS.
- To understand our customer and gained insights will become a canvas for proposed design.
- Came ahead with an interface solution which first but not least will help our customers being a better version of themselves.
Must have:
- Great cooperating skills, close to other designers and variety of experts.
- Strong experience in desktop, web apps and mobile app design.
- Know the frameworks, design, tech rules, as well as good practices.
- Being familiar with trends.
- Experiences with most popular XD / Figma / (eventually other soft - to discuss) as well as being familiar with Adobe Products.
- Portfolio proving skills and CV, showing accomplishments.
Nice to have:
- Lives a healthy lifestyle
- Have UX experience
- Illustration Skills
- Motion Skills
- Design for marketing