Design Brief

UI/Visual Designer for Health Sport App!

Hi,

We are starting a sport / health tech product and going to change the world ;-) at least the life of our clients.

I’m looking to team up with someone with UI / Visual Design approach, but who really likes to work with UX, Apps, Mobile. It would be fantastic if you also like to switch for ie. illustration, motion, more around a brand design. Multidisciplinary isn't a sin ;)

Currently, we are looking for someone to work on a project, but we are also hoping for a long-term partnership. We don’t believe our product will be “done” and finalized just after launch. We are going to learn along to gained experiences and data. 

Responsibility:

  • Design and CoDesign – user interface for desktop app (PWA) and mobile app for Android and iOS.
  • To understand our customer and gained insights will become a canvas for proposed design.
  • Came ahead with an interface solution which first but not least will help our customers being a better version of themselves.

 

Must have:

  • Great cooperating skills, close to other designers and variety of experts.
  • Strong experience in desktop, web apps and mobile app design.
  • Know the frameworks, design, tech rules, as well as good practices.
  • Being familiar with trends.
  • Experiences with most popular XD / Figma / (eventually other soft - to discuss) as well as being familiar with Adobe Products.
  • Portfolio proving skills and CV, showing accomplishments.


Nice to have: 

  • Lives a healthy lifestyle
  • Have UX experience
  • Illustration Skills
  • Motion Skills
  • Design for marketing
Message project owner
Apr 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
