UI/Visual Designer for Health Sport App!

Design Brief

Hi,

We are starting a sport / health tech product and going to change the world ;-) at least the life of our clients.

I’m looking to team up with someone with UI / Visual Design approach, but who really likes to work with UX, Apps, Mobile. It would be fantastic if you also like to switch for ie. illustration, motion, more around a brand design. Multidisciplinary isn't a sin ;)

Currently, we are looking for someone to work on a project, but we are also hoping for a long-term partnership. We don’t believe our product will be “done” and finalized just after launch. We are going to learn along to gained experiences and data.

Responsibility:

Design and CoDesign – user interface for desktop app (PWA) and mobile app for Android and iOS.

To understand our customer and gained insights will become a canvas for proposed design.

Came ahead with an interface solution which first but not least will help our customers being a better version of themselves.

Must have:

Great cooperating skills, close to other designers and variety of experts.

Strong experience in desktop, web apps and mobile app design.

Know the frameworks, design, tech rules, as well as good practices.

Being familiar with trends.

Experiences with most popular XD / Figma / (eventually other soft - to discuss) as well as being familiar with Adobe Products.

Portfolio proving skills and CV, showing accomplishments.





Nice to have: